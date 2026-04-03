Cody Williams And Jazz Play Rockets On April 3

In his last game on April 1, Williams put up nine points and nine assists in a 130-117 loss to the Nuggets. Williams is averaging 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.9 points per game.

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