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Cody Williams
Utah Jazz

Cody Williams

Utah Jazz • #5 SG

Cody Williams And Jazz Face Raptors On March 23

Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz play the Toronto Raptors on Monday, March 23. Williams' points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 126-116 loss to the 76ers on March 21, Williams had 15 points. Williams is averaging 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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