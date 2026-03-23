Cody Williams And Jazz Face Raptors On March 23

In his last action, a 126-116 loss to the 76ers on March 21, Williams had 15 points. Williams is averaging 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.1 points per contest.

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