Cody Williams And Jazz Square Off Against Pelicans On Feb. 26

In his last game on Feb. 23, Williams put up two points in a 125-105 loss to the Rockets. Williams is averaging 5.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 26th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.