Cody Williams And Jazz Face Pelicans On April 7

Last time out on April 5, Williams recorded eight points, five assists and three steals in a 146-111 loss to the Thunder. Williams is averaging 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.4 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.