FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cody Williams
Utah Jazz

Cody Williams

Utah Jazz • #5 SG

Cody Williams And Jazz Face Pelicans On April 7

Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz play the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, April 7. Williams' points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Williams recorded eight points, five assists and three steals in a 146-111 loss to the Thunder. Williams is averaging 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.4 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Williams

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Utah JazzRecent Utah Jazz Player News

View All Utah Jazz Player News