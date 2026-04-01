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Cody Williams
Utah Jazz

Cody Williams

Utah Jazz • #5 SG

Cody Williams And Jazz Face Nuggets On April 1

Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, April 1. Williams' points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 30, Williams recorded 26 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 122-113 loss to the Cavaliers. Williams is averaging 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are surrendering 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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