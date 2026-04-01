Cody Williams And Jazz Face Nuggets On April 1

Last time out on March 30, Williams recorded 26 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 122-113 loss to the Cavaliers. Williams is averaging 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are surrendering 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

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