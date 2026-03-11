FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cody Williams
Utah Jazz

Cody Williams

Utah Jazz • #5 SG

Cody Williams And Jazz Play Knicks On March 11

Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz play the New York Knicks on Wednesday, March 11. Williams' points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 119-116 win over the Warriors on March 9, Williams had 12 points and seven assists. Williams is averaging 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.8 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Williams

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Utah JazzRecent Utah Jazz Player News

View All Utah Jazz Player News