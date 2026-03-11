Cody Williams And Jazz Play Knicks On March 11

In his most recent action, a 119-116 win over the Warriors on March 9, Williams had 12 points and seven assists. Williams is averaging 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.8 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.