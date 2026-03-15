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Cody Williams
Utah Jazz

Cody Williams

Utah Jazz • #5 SG

Cody Williams And Jazz Square Off Against Kings On March 15

Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, March 15. Williams' points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 124-114 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 13, Williams put up 19 points and seven rebounds. Williams is averaging 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are surrendering 120.7 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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