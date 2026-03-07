Cody Williams And Jazz Face Bucks On March 7

Williams tallied 13 points, seven assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 122-112 win over the Wizards on March 5. Williams is averaging 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.