Cody Williams And Jazz Face Bucks On March 19

In his last action, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18, Williams totaled seven points. Williams is averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.2 points per contest.

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