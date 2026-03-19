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Cody Williams
Utah Jazz

Cody Williams

Utah Jazz • #5 SG

Cody Williams And Jazz Face Bucks On March 19

Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, March 19. Williams' points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18, Williams totaled seven points. Williams is averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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