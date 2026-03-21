Cody Williams And Jazz Play 76ers On March 21

In his most recent action, a 128-96 win over the Bucks on March 19, Williams had 23 points and five assists. Williams is averaging 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.