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Cody Williams
Utah Jazz

Cody Williams

Utah Jazz • #5 SG

Cody Williams And Jazz Play 76ers On March 21

Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 21. Williams' points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 128-96 win over the Bucks on March 19, Williams had 23 points and five assists. Williams is averaging 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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