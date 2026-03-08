FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Coby White
Charlotte Hornets

Coby White

Charlotte Hornets • #3 PG

Coby White And Hornets Play Suns On March 8

Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, March 8. White's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

White had 13 points in his most recent appearance, a 128-120 loss to the Heat on March 6. White is averaging 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are giving up 111.2 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Coby White

