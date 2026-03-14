Coby White And Hornets Face Spurs On March 14

White totaled nine points in his last appearance, a 117-109 win over the Kings on March 11. White is averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.9 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

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