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Coby White
Charlotte Hornets

Coby White

Charlotte Hornets • #3 PG

Coby White And Hornets Face Spurs On March 14

Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 14. White's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

White totaled nine points in his last appearance, a 117-109 win over the Kings on March 11. White is averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.9 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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