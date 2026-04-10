Coby White And Hornets Square Off Against Pistons On April 10

In his last game on April 5, White recorded 17 points in a 122-108 win over the Timberwolves. White is averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per contest.

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