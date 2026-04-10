Coby White And Hornets Square Off Against Pistons On April 10
Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, April 10. White's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 5, White recorded 17 points in a 122-108 win over the Timberwolves. White is averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.