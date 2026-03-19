Coby White And Hornets Take On Magic On March 19

In his last game, a 136-106 win over the Heat on March 17, White tallied 24 points. White is averaging 17.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are surrendering 114.2 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

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