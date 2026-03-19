Coby White And Hornets Take On Magic On March 19
Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 19. White's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 136-106 win over the Heat on March 17, White tallied 24 points. White is averaging 17.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Magic are surrendering 114.2 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.