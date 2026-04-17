Coby White And Hornets Square Off Against Magic In Play-In Game
Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the Orlando Magic in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. White's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 127-126 win over the Heat on April 14, White had 19 points and two steals. White averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Magic are conceding 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.