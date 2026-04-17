FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Coby White
Charlotte Hornets

Coby White

Charlotte Hornets • #3 PG

Coby White And Hornets Square Off Against Magic In Play-In Game

Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the Orlando Magic in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. White's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 127-126 win over the Heat on April 14, White had 19 points and two steals. White averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are conceding 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby White

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Charlotte HornetsRecent Charlotte Hornets Player News

View All Charlotte Hornets Player News