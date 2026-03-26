Coby White And Hornets Face Knicks On March 26
Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the New York Knicks on Thursday, March 26. White's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
White had 27 points in his last game, a 134-90 win over the Kings on March 24. White is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are averaging 110.5 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.