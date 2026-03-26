Coby White And Hornets Face Knicks On March 26

White had 27 points in his last game, a 134-90 win over the Kings on March 24. White is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.5 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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