Coby White And Hornets Take On Kings On March 24

White put up 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his last appearance, a 124-101 win over the Grizzlies on March 21. White is averaging 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 121 points per contest.

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