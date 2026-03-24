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Coby White
Charlotte Hornets

Coby White

Charlotte Hornets • #3 PG

Coby White And Hornets Take On Kings On March 24

Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 24. White's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

White put up 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his last appearance, a 124-101 win over the Grizzlies on March 21. White is averaging 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 121 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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