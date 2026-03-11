FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Coby White And Hornets Face Kings On March 11

Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 11. White's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, White posted seven points and four assists in a 111-99 loss to the Suns. White is averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 120.9 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

