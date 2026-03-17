Coby White And Hornets Play Heat On March 17

White put up 18 points and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on March 14. White is averaging 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.6 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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