Coby White And Hornets Face Grizzlies On March 21

White put up 27 points and five assists in his last appearance, a 130-111 win over the Magic on March 19. White is averaging 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.6 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

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