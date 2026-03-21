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Coby White
Charlotte Hornets

Coby White

Charlotte Hornets • #3 PG

Coby White And Hornets Face Grizzlies On March 21

Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, March 21. White's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

White put up 27 points and five assists in his last appearance, a 130-111 win over the Magic on March 19. White is averaging 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.6 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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