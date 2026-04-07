Coby White And Hornets Play Celtics On April 7

In his last appearance, a 122-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 5, White had 17 points. White is averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are giving up 107.0 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

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