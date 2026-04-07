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Coby White
Charlotte Hornets

Coby White

Charlotte Hornets • #3 PG

Coby White And Hornets Play Celtics On April 7

Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, April 7. White's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 122-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 5, White had 17 points. White is averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are giving up 107.0 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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