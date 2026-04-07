Clint Capela And Rockets Play Suns On April 7

Last time out on April 5, Capela posted in a 117-116 win over the Warriors. Capela is averaging 3.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.3 points per game.

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