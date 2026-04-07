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Clint Capela
Houston Rockets

Clint Capela

Houston Rockets • #30 FC

Clint Capela And Rockets Play Suns On April 7

Clint Capela and the Houston Rockets play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, April 7. Capela's points prop was 2.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Capela posted in a 117-116 win over the Warriors. Capela is averaging 3.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Clint Capela

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