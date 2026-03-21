CJ McCollum And Hawks Take On Warriors On March 21

In his last game on March 20, McCollum recorded 17 points and three blocks in a 117-95 loss to the Rockets. McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.5 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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