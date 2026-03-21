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C.J. McCollum
Atlanta Hawks

C.J. McCollum

Atlanta Hawks • #3 G

CJ McCollum And Hawks Take On Warriors On March 21

CJ McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 21. McCollum's points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 20, McCollum recorded 17 points and three blocks in a 117-95 loss to the Rockets. McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.5 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. McCollum

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