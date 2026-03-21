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C.J. McCollum
Atlanta Hawks

C.J. McCollum

Atlanta Hawks • #3 G

CJ McCollum And Hawks Square Off Against Rockets On March 20

CJ McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 20. McCollum's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 135-120 win over the Mavericks on March 18, McCollum tallied 24 points, seven assists and two steals. McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.0 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. McCollum

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