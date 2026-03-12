CJ McCollum And Hawks Take On Nets On March 12

McCollum totaled 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 124-112 win over the Mavericks on March 10. McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.9 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.