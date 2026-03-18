CJ McCollum And Hawks Face Mavericks On March 18

In his last action, a 124-112 win over the Magic on March 16, McCollum tallied nine points. McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 118.2 points per game.

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