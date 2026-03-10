FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

C.J. McCollum
Atlanta Hawks

C.J. McCollum

Atlanta Hawks • #3 G

CJ McCollum And Hawks Take On Mavericks On March 10

CJ McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, March 10. McCollum's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

McCollum totaled 17 points and seven assists in his last game, a 125-116 win over the 76ers on March 7. McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, conceding 117.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

C.J. McCollum

