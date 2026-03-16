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C.J. McCollum
Atlanta Hawks

C.J. McCollum

Atlanta Hawks • #3 G

CJ McCollum And Hawks Take On Magic On March 16

CJ McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks play the Orlando Magic on Monday, March 16. McCollum's points prop was 17.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

McCollum totaled 30 points in his most recent action, a 122-99 win over the Bucks on March 14. McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 114.1 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. McCollum

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