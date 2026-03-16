CJ McCollum And Hawks Take On Magic On March 16

McCollum totaled 30 points in his most recent action, a 122-99 win over the Bucks on March 14. McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 114.1 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

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