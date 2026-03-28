CJ McCollum And Hawks Square Off Against Kings On March 28

Last time out on March 27, McCollum recorded 21 points in a 109-102 loss to the Celtics. McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, giving up 121.2 points per contest.

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