FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
C.J. McCollum
Atlanta Hawks

C.J. McCollum

Atlanta Hawks • #3 G

CJ McCollum And Hawks Square Off Against Kings On March 28

CJ McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, March 28. McCollum's points prop was 18.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, McCollum recorded 21 points in a 109-102 loss to the Celtics. McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, giving up 121.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. McCollum

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Atlanta HawksRecent Atlanta Hawks Player News

View All Atlanta Hawks Player News