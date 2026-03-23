CJ McCollum And Hawks Face Grizzlies On March 23

Last time out on March 21, McCollum put up 23 points and five assists in a 126-110 win over the Warriors. McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 118.7 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

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