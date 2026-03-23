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C.J. McCollum
Atlanta Hawks

C.J. McCollum

Atlanta Hawks • #3 G

CJ McCollum And Hawks Face Grizzlies On March 23

CJ McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 23. McCollum's points prop was 20.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, McCollum put up 23 points and five assists in a 126-110 win over the Warriors. McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 118.7 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. McCollum

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