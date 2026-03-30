CJ McCollum And Hawks Square Off Against Celtics On March 30

In his last game on March 28, McCollum recorded 22 points and five assists in a 123-113 win over the Kings. McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 106.8 points per game.

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