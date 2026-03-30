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C.J. McCollum
Atlanta Hawks

C.J. McCollum

Atlanta Hawks • #3 G

CJ McCollum And Hawks Square Off Against Celtics On March 30

CJ McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks play the Boston Celtics on Monday, March 30. McCollum's points prop was 17.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 28, McCollum recorded 22 points and five assists in a 123-113 win over the Kings. McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 106.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. McCollum

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