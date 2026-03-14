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C.J. McCollum
Atlanta Hawks

C.J. McCollum

Atlanta Hawks • #3 G

CJ McCollum And Hawks Take On Bucks On March 14

CJ McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 14. McCollum's points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on March 12, McCollum put up 14 points in a 108-97 win over the Nets. McCollum is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.9 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. McCollum

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