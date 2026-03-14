CJ McCollum And Hawks Take On Bucks On March 14

In his last game on March 12, McCollum put up 14 points in a 108-97 win over the Nets. McCollum is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.9 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

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