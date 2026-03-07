FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

C.J. McCollum
Atlanta Hawks

C.J. McCollum

Atlanta Hawks • #3 G

CJ McCollum And Hawks Face 76ers On March 7

CJ McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 7. McCollum's points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 4, McCollum posted 18 points and eight assists in a 131-113 win over the Bucks. McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.9 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. McCollum

