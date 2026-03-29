Christian Braun And Nuggets Play Warriors On March 29

In his most recent action, a 135-129 win over the Jazz on March 27, Braun had seven points. Braun is averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.9 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.