FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun

Denver Nuggets SG

Christian Braun And Nuggets Play Warriors On March 29

Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, March 29. Braun's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 135-129 win over the Jazz on March 27, Braun had seven points. Braun is averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.9 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Braun

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Denver NuggetsRecent Denver Nuggets Player News

View All Denver Nuggets Player News