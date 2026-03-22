Christian Braun And Nuggets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 22

Last time out on March 20, Braun put up 11 points in a 121-115 win over the Raptors. Braun is averaging 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117.1 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

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