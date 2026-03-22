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Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun

Denver Nuggets SG

Christian Braun And Nuggets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 22

Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 22. Braun's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 20, Braun put up 11 points in a 121-115 win over the Raptors. Braun is averaging 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117.1 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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