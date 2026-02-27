FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun

Denver Nuggets SG

Christian Braun And Nuggets Play Thunder On Feb. 27

Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Feb. 27. Braun's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 25, Braun posted six points and seven rebounds in a 103-84 win over the Celtics. Braun is averaging 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 108.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Christian Braun

