Christian Braun And Nuggets Face Suns On March 24

Braun totaled 15 points and six rebounds in his last appearance, a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers on March 22. Braun is averaging 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.0 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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