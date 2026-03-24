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Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun

Denver Nuggets SG

Christian Braun And Nuggets Face Suns On March 24

Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 24. Braun's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Braun totaled 15 points and six rebounds in his last appearance, a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers on March 22. Braun is averaging 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.0 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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