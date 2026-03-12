FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun

Denver Nuggets SG

Christian Braun And Nuggets Square Off Against Spurs On March 12

Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, March 12. Braun's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 11, Braun recorded 19 points in a 129-93 win over the Rockets. Braun is averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.6 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

