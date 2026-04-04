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Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun

Denver Nuggets SG

Christian Braun And Nuggets Square Off Against Spurs On April 4

Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, April 4. Braun's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Braun totaled 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, a 130-117 win over the Jazz on April 1. Braun is averaging 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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