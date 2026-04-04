Christian Braun And Nuggets Square Off Against Spurs On April 4

Braun totaled 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, a 130-117 win over the Jazz on April 1. Braun is averaging 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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