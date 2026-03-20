Christian Braun And Nuggets Square Off Against Raptors On March 20

In his last game on March 18, Braun recorded 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies. Braun is averaging 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are allowing 111.8 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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