Christian Braun And Nuggets Square Off Against Raptors On March 20
Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 20. Braun's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 18, Braun recorded 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies. Braun is averaging 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Raptors are allowing 111.8 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.