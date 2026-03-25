Christian Braun And Nuggets Face Mavericks On March 25

Braun put up 13 points in his last game, a 125-123 win over the Suns on March 24. Braun is averaging 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are allowing 119 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.