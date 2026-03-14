Christian Braun And Nuggets Face Lakers On March 14

Braun had 11 points and nine rebounds in his most recent action, a 136-131 win over the Spurs on March 12. Braun is averaging 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.1 points per contest.

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