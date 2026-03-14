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Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun

Denver Nuggets SG

Christian Braun And Nuggets Face Lakers On March 14

Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, March 14. Braun's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Braun had 11 points and nine rebounds in his most recent action, a 136-131 win over the Spurs on March 12. Braun is averaging 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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