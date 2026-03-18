Christian Braun And Nuggets Take On Grizzlies On March 18

Last time out on March 17, Braun posted 22 points in a 124-96 win over the 76ers. Braun is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 118.6 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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