Christian Braun And Nuggets Take On Grizzlies On March 18
Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 18. Braun's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 17, Braun posted 22 points in a 124-96 win over the 76ers. Braun is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are scoring 118.6 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.