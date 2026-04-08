Christian Braun And Nuggets Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 8

In his last game on April 6, Braun put up eight points, six rebounds and three steals in a 137-132 win over the Trail Blazers. Braun is averaging 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

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