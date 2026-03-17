Christian Braun And Nuggets Take On 76ers On March 17

In his last game on March 14, Braun recorded 12 points in a 127-125 loss to the Lakers. Braun is averaging 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are conceding 116.0 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the league.

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