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Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun

Denver Nuggets SG

Christian Braun And Nuggets Take On 76ers On March 17

Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, March 17. Braun's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, Braun recorded 12 points in a 127-125 loss to the Lakers. Braun is averaging 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are conceding 116.0 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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