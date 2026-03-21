Chet Holmgren And Thunder Take On Wizards On March 21

Last time out on March 18, Holmgren recorded 11 points in a 121-92 win over the Nets. Holmgren is tops on his team in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 17.2 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 123.7 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

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