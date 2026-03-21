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Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren And Thunder Take On Wizards On March 21

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 21. Holmgren's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 18, Holmgren recorded 11 points in a 121-92 win over the Nets. Holmgren is tops on his team in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 17.2 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 123.7 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chet Holmgren

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