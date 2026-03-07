Chet Holmgren And Thunder Face Warriors On March 7

In his most recent game, a 103-100 win over the Knicks on March 4, Holmgren put up 28 points and eight rebounds. Holmgren is tops on his team in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 17.3 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks.

The Warriors rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.