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Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren And Thunder Play Nets On March 18

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 18. Holmgren's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Holmgren put up 20 points and 12 rebounds in his last action, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17. Holmgren leads his team in rebounding (9.1 per game), and averages 17.3 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chet Holmgren

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