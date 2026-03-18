Chet Holmgren And Thunder Play Nets On March 18

Holmgren put up 20 points and 12 rebounds in his last action, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17. Holmgren leads his team in rebounding (9.1 per game), and averages 17.3 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.6 points per game.

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