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Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren And Thunder Face Magic On March 17

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 17. Holmgren's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 116-103 win over the Timberwolves on March 15, Holmgren had 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Holmgren leads his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 17.3 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks.

The Magic rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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