Chet Holmgren And Thunder Face Magic On March 17

In his last action, a 116-103 win over the Timberwolves on March 15, Holmgren had 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Holmgren leads his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 17.3 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks.

The Magic rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.2 points per contest.

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