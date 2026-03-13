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Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren And Thunder Take On Celtics On March 12

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Boston Celtics on Thursday, March 12. Holmgren's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Holmgren tallied 28 points and eight rebounds in his last action, a 103-100 win over the Knicks on March 4. Holmgren leads his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 17.3 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

The Celtics are conceding 107.2 points per contest, which ranks first in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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