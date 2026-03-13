Chet Holmgren And Thunder Take On Celtics On March 12

Holmgren tallied 28 points and eight rebounds in his last action, a 103-100 win over the Knicks on March 4. Holmgren leads his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 17.3 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

The Celtics are conceding 107.2 points per contest, which ranks first in the NBA.

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